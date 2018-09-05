Colby Phillips may have had a school record on Friday night. Head SoBoCo football coach Trent Tracy isn’t really sure, but he does know that Phillips had a monster night on the way to a 54-7 win over Fulton.

Phillips finished with six touchdowns on the night from every area. He had a short, 2-yard run to give the Eagles their first score, caught a 30-yard pass from senior quarterback Sam Stichnote in the second quarter, added a 30-yard run before halftime and came out in the third quarter with an 85-yard kickoff return. He also had a kickoff return in the home opener on August 28.

“He did a great job, and, in those conditions, he never put the ball on the ground and ball security was really important… it’s a heck of a game, either way, whether it’s a school record or not,” Tracy said.

The conditions of the game were an obvious factor for both teams. After part of the first half, lightning was spotted and delayed the game for about an hour. Rain that had been in and out of the area for much of the day left the field wet and muddy. Ball conditions didn’t allow for much in the way of a passing game, so Tracy relied on the running game to provide an offensive spark.

~ There’s more Eagles Football in today’s Journal ~

By Briley Eilers