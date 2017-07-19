SoBoCo Eagles teams are getting in their final summer practices before the Missouri ‘dead week’ freezes all high school sports activities.

The dead week puts a lock on all facilities and coaching contacts and is considered one week of rest.

“It allows a week where schools will all shut their facilities and it allows them to do some work – whether it is on their gym floors or their weight rooms, whatever,” said SoBoCo Activities Director Pat Lacy. “It also gives the athletes and their families a week to get away and know they will not miss any camps or practices.”

For Southern Boone, the dead week will give the school time to move equipment and prepare the old weight room near the athletic field to become the new locker room. At Monday’s school board meeting, Septagon officials said they would take advantage of the break to begin the transition of the new high school weight room and creating locker room space in the old weight room.

However, before dead week, a number of Eagles teams spent time in camps and competing in summer leagues.

The Eagles volleyball team held a camp last Monday-Tuesday with two guests – a former Central Missouri Mules volleyball player and a former college player who played in professional leagues in Germany.

“It was pretty intense for just two days,” said Eagles coach Jaime Nelson. “We went from 9-3 each day and did a lot of new drills. It was awesome for the girls to get instruction from two outstanding players – and to get instruction from someone besides me.”

The Eagles learned several new drills and worked hard to master new skills that did not always come easy.

“To be honest, Monday was not so good,” Nelson said. “We have been off the court for a while and it took the girls time to get used to a different workout with new drills. But Tuesday was really good.”

