The Eagles hosted their first and only home meet of the season last Thursday.

Results: Girls

100m: 1st-Sidney Sapp 14.77, 2nd-Alyssa Crum 14.80

200m: 1st-Gabby Bruce 28.10

400m: 1st-Cassey Poole 1:02.22, 2nd-Mariah Prince 1:07.25

800m: 1st-Cassey Poole 2:48.42, 2nd-Grace LeCure 2:50.00

100mH: 2nd-Riece Clevenger 17.81

300mH: 1st-Riece Clevenger 56.08

4×100: 3rd-Emily Blake, Riece Clevenger, Alyssa Crum, Sidney Sapp 56.58

4×200: 1st-Gabby Bruce, Mia Crow, Mariah Prince, Sayde Taggart 1:56.18

4×400: 1st-Gabby Bruce, Mia Crow, Cassey Poole, Sayde Taggart 4:37.13

4×800: 2nd-Gracyn Flaspohler, Lexi Martin, Alexis Rau, Amber Wilde 12:41.44

