The 7th grade girls ended their season on Wednesday, Dec. 13. The girls finished their season with a record of 12-1.

Team members include: bottom row from left, Jacey Scheer, Annika Farrar, Mackinze Frazier, Kyra Massie, Julia Richardson, Ashlynne Ussery, Mya Zagorac and Olivia Sones, Back row, from left; Coach Jami Troth, Tessa Roney, Ashley Sjostrand, Hannah Fleming, Lindie Pauley, Addison Lange, Majayla Dudley, Taylor Rode and Manager, Maura Vanskike. Not pictured: Managers, Baili Tucker and Destiny Sullens.