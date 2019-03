Senior Sam Stichnote made Southern Boone County boys basketball history against South Callaway. The senior, who has played on varsity for the Eagles all four years of high school, set a new rebounding record. With 12 rebounds on the night, he surpassed the record previously set by Tim Lewis, who amassed 901 in his career. After his 15 boards against Blair Oaks, Stichnote officially set the all-time record at 920. The record by Lewis had been held for 25 years.