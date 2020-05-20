Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO) will be hosting its first-ever Virtual Summer Games this May and June. Due to COVID-19, the State Summer Games experience had to be altered and moved to an online format.

The 2020 Virtual Summer Games will be unlike any other competition Special Olympics Missouri has ever put on. It will include opportunities for athletes and Unified Partners to compete in a variety of events from the comfort of their own homes.

From May 16-18, athletes will “compete” by turning in their scores for all of the events in which they are interested in competing (listed below). The results will be announced via Facebook Live at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 6.

Nine events are featured: planking, speed dribble (basketball), standing long jump, run/walk/roll (150 feet), run/walk/roll (75 feet), wall sits, volleyball set/bump, swimming kicks, and soccer juggling. These obviously aren’t SOMO’s traditional events, but these events don’t require much equipment and can easily be done from home. There are modified and Unified divisions for several of the events as well.

