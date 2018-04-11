Lead Photo: Eagles right fielder Parker Boyce takes a pitch during Friday’s “Freezer” game against Warsaw. The Eagles scored three runs in the sixth inning to win the game 4-2. The Eagles varsity plays at home again on Monday as they host Versailles at 5 p.m.

Eagles stay unbeaten, defeat Eldon

The SoBoCo Eagles baseball team remained undefeated at 4-0 after winning at Eldon 5-2 on Tuesday evening.

The Eagles got outstanding pitching from Ethan Osborne and Seth Mueller and broke out the bats for five runs against the Mustangs.

The win keeps SoBoCo at the top of the Tri-County Conference standings, with Hallsville considered to be their toughest challenger. The two teams will meet April 19 in Hallsville.

Soccer team wins

The Eagles girls soccer team got a goal from Kate Ponder and another from Koyia Prince as they defeated Fatima 2-0 at home on Tuesday.

“We were really out of synch on defense early and couldn’t get anything going on offense consistently,” said Eagles coach Chris Miller.

However, the Eagles, now 6-2-1, did enough to notch the win.

Prince took the ball away from a Comets defender on the left side and crossed the ball to Ponder who pushed off her defender and slammed the ball into the far right-hand side of the net for the only goal the Eagles needed. Prince got her own score later in the game on a breakaway.

The Eagles will be challenged this weekend as they travel to the Hannibal Tournament. The Eagles will be the smallest school in the tourney and they will face at least one ranked team……