Having regained the lead at 55-51, the SoBoCo Eagles found themselves in a deja vu situation: Ahead and on defense on their home field with less than two minutes left in the game.

Facing a potent running and passing attack, SoBoCo gave up yardage grudgingly and on 4th down from the Eagles 37-yard line, an Osage pass sailed into the end zone, over the receiver’s head.

Exhale.

Eagles win 55-51.

The previous week, Hallsville passed into the end zone for the winning TD with 40-seconds left, but this week, the Eagles played better in the final minute.

The victory over a quality opponent such as Osage could be a key in district seedings later this season. The Eagles, now 3-2 play at Blair Oaks on Friday against the 5-0 Falcons.

After two consecutive losses, the shootout win over the Indians was a 180-turn-around for Southern Boone.

“We didn’t approach the week not that much differently,” said Eagles coach Trent Tracy, “but the message was that we haven’t played together well as a team, we haven’t jelled. We haven’t had the emotion we had last year.”

The Eagles piled up 460 yards on the ground and had 104 yards passing. However, their defense gave up yardage in huge chunks as the Indians gashed SoBoCo for 611 total yards.

By Bruce Wallace