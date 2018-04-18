The 11th Annual Southern Boone Golf Classic was taken by storm on a windy day by two Tri-County Conference teams. Osage won the Classic with a team score of 340 and California was second with a 356. Linn was a distant third with a 395.

The Southern Boone Eagles, led by Connor Gamble’s 105, finished in ninth place with a team score of 452. The Eagles are a very young team this year, but coach Mike Johnson said that they are learning and improving quickly and have a number of players who will make a stronger group of players in the near future.

Other Southern Boone players scores include: Lleyton Shoot – 113; Matthew Potter – 114; Kaden Schupp 120; Tyler Frese – 126.

The Eagles will play in a Jefferson City tournament at Meadow Lake on Monday and will return to Meadow Lake on May 30 for districts.