The Eagles boy’s basketball team hoisted the first place trophy in the California Invitational Tournament on Saturday after defeating the hosting California Pintos 70-56.

Returning starters Rece Gilmore, Tyson Smith and Nik Post lead the way along with a handful of returning players from last year’s 23-3 team. Blake Dapkus and Trenton Roney also stepped up into a starting role. With a mixture of size, speed and athleticism this year’s team was able to take home the first place crown.

Head Coach Andy Jahnsen says the team is really playing well.

By Frank Finley

Photo: Sam Bonderer drives toward the paint during the California tournament last weekend.