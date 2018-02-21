The SoBoCo Eagles girls basketball team entered Monday’s districtd opener with momentum – having won four of their past five games – but the South Callaway Bulldogs came to the tourney with a No. 2 state ranking and an unbeaten record.

In the end, South Callaway’s size and talent out-matched that of the Eagles and the Bulldogs advanced to the semi-finals of the Class 3 District 9 tournament with an 88-57 win.

The loss ends the Eagles season with an 8-17 record. It also snaps a three-year district title run in which the Eagles girls dominated Mid-Missouri girls basketball.

The Bulldogs took the early lead at 16-11 in the first quarter and stretched that lead to 36-25 at the break.

By Bruce Wallace