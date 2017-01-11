Eagles hold off late Falcons charge

Despite a turnover with 3.5 seconds left and a one point lead, Eagles coach Andy Jahnsen wasn’t too upset.

Spencer Taggart drives the ball up the court.

“I was just glad they had to in-bound the ball at mid-court,” Jahnsen said.

The Blair Oaks Falcons inbounded the ball and never got a shot off, giving the Eagles a hard-earned 68-67 win and their second Tri-County Tournament Championship before a capacity crowd at the Hallsville gym.

The Eagles started the game on fire, racing to a 23-11 first quarter lead behind Sam Stichnote. The lanky sophomore shredded the Falcons zone and along with a trio of 3-pointers from Maguire Scheer and Zane Safely, the Eagles made it look easy.

However, the Falcons went on a 19-12 second quarter run to pull within 5 at 35-30 at halftime.

“We knew this would be a game of runs,” Jahnsen said. “They were unbeaten, we’re unbeaten – we are both good teams.”

The Eagles nursed the lead through the third period, holding a 54-47 edge, then seemed to try to put the game away as Stichnote, Garrett Goodnight and Scheer scored, lifting the Eagles to a 13 point lead with 4:41 left.

By Bruce Wallace

