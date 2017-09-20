On a hot day – the warmest day of the season – Ashley Osborne had to be roasting.

The senior pitcher for the Eagles softball team threw all three games, won all three games and helped the Eagles bring home the championship plaque from the AA BASH tournament in Russellville.

The Eagles defeated Fulton 7-4, home team Russellville 5-0 and squeaked by New Bloomfield 2-1 in the championship game.

“Ashley just had to go becuase Cam (Schaller) was hurt,” said Eagles coach Ashley Anderson. “We didn’t have a backup, she knew it and she was exhausted. But her drive in the New Bloomfield game shows what a competitor she is.”

By Bruce Wallace