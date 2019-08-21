The Southern Boone County softball team experienced a range of “new” in the 2018 season.

They were privileged to be the first team to use a brand new, turf-lined field that the school had constructed, and proud alumni and fans flocked to the first game to take in the newness of it. To commemorate the new field, they added new home and away jerseys that bore the crimson red of the Eagles.

All of the “new” has lost a little bit of its shine, and head coach Ashley Anderson and team have adjusted to the bounce of the turf and worn in the jerseys. But there’s a whole different sort of newness they’ll have to adjust to this season.

It’s the type of adjustment that comes when six of the nine starters and some key bench players leave for graduation. The loss of infielders Dani Post, Reganne Scheer, Brookelle Barnum and Andrea Reeder and outfielders such as Carrie Ponder and Olivia Kelley give the Eagles a lot of open spots to fill before the start of the season on Sept. 3.

By Briley Eilers

Photo: The Airbenders Ultimate Frisbee team, full of SoBoCo locals, placed second at the 2019 Show-Me State Games. Front row: Dane Bossert, Charlie Nichols, Drew Garnett, Carson Lackey, Ian Moore; Middle row: Marco Potes, Caden Bossert, Hugh Keene, Taylor Hession, Sean Eberle, Alex Wegman; Back row: Ian Buddemeyer, Ben Grabner, Matthew King, Dean Bossert, Joey Kallenbach. Not Pictured: Ivan Bossert.