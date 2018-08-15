Topping a third-place state finish is a tough task for any team, but the Southern Boone County boy’s soccer team is a little more prepared than most.

The Eagles lost three of their four defenders to graduation, such as Ethan Blackburn and Chris Bonderer, who Miller used in a few different roles as the season progressed. However, five sophomores and juniors on this year’s squad contributed key minutes to the postseason run. And one of those returners is junior goalkeeper Nick Grabner, who allowed only one goal in four postseason games leading up to the Final Four.

“Last year the defense and our goalkeeping carried us through the playoffs,” Miller said of the Final Four team. “We’re going to need [the offense] to be better. Everybody wants to score, and sometimes, if you just get rolling and everyone gets into a flow, it can be contagious.”

~ Get the complete story in today’s Journal ~

By Briley Eilers