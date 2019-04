Three members of the Southern Boone High School soccer team are President’s Cup Champions after winning the tournament over the weekend. Pictured from left to right are Sam Bonderer, Nick Grabner and Rece Gilmore. Gilmore had 4 goals and Bonderer scored 3 times to account for almost half of the team’s 16 goals for the weekend while Grabner played stellar goalkeeping against tough competition. The team moves on to Midwest Regionals on June 13-16.