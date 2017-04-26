The SoBoCo Eagles baseball team won its sixth Tri-County Conference on Tuesday with a 7-0 win at California on Tuesday.

Daniel Smith got the shutout win on the mound for the Eagles with a 9 strikeouts in the complete game performance.

The win lifted the Eagles to a .500 record for the first time this season at 9-9.

Smith also led the offensive effort as he had a pair of RBIs. Dalton Mann and Colin Vaughan also had RBIs as the Eagles blanked the Pintos.

SoBoCo is schedule to play New Bloomfield at home tonight, however, it is likely to be a rainout. The Eagles play in the Fulton tourney all next week.

The Eagles soccer team went to 15-1-1 on the season with an 8-0 win over Dixon in Ashland last night.

The Eagles started with goals by Kate Ponder, Faryn Griffin, Sarah Johnson and Callie Barnett in the first half.

SoBoCo hosts Winfield on Thursday for Senior Night at 5 p.m.