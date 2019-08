Southern Boone Wrestling participated in the inaugural Sandbox Scuffle sand wrestling tournament in Palmyra on August 10. The team won $509 towards equipment and supplies for being the best represented high school at the tournament.

PHOTO: Hunter Jennings 1st place, Colin Lewis 3rd place, Mary Grover 2nd place and Cole Eppy 3rd place. Below, Dane Donigian, left, attempts to take down his opponent.