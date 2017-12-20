The Eagles girls basketball team ran into a hot-shooting state ranked team at California, but then raced past Eldon as they split their two games last week.

SoBoCo fell to the No. 5 ranked California Pintos 80-57, but bounced back for their second win of the year with a 67-45 victory.

“We just need to put together four quarters of good basketball,” said Eagles coach Tony Phillips. “We showed last week that when we share the ball, we can really play.”

In the Eldon win, the Eagles broke open a 3-point game by going on a 23-6 run in the second quarter and finished off the Mustangs with a 20-10 third period.

By Bruce Wallace