Fresh off their second district title in as many years, the SoBoCo Eagles again faced a difficult task, facing the Springfield Catholic Irish in the Sectional round of the state tournament.

Despite the weather delay of nearly an hour, the Eagles started out well, but Catholic scored two goals in 26-seconds late in the first half. The Irish then added a third on a penalty kick and led 3-0 at halftime.

“We didn’t play terrible, but we didn’t match up well, either,” said Eagles coach Chris Miller. “They are the better team. They have a number of girls who play soccer on travel teams and are physically bigger than we are.”

It was much of the same Catholic team who defeated the Eagles in last year’s Sectional game in Ashland on their way to a second place finish at the Final Four.

The Irish went on to win the game 5-0 and advance to next week’s quarter final round of the state playoffs. The loss ended the Eagles season at 19-5-1 and their second straight Class 2 District title.

In the sequence of three goals in the final 4:30 of the first half, the Eagles found themselves either without numbers back or unable to defend Catholic’s scoring ace.

By Bruce Wallace