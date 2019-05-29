After the state track meet was rescheduled due to the tornado in Jefferson City, the Southern Boone County track team earned a number of Top 10 finishes.

Dani Post won fourth place in Javelin with a throw of 130 feet 1 inch. That throw was good enough to set a school record and give Post All-State Honors.

Cassey Poole finished fifth in the 400-meter race.

The 4×400 relay of Gabbie Bruce, Grace LeClure, Mia Crow, Sadye Taggart and Cassey Poole earned a fifth-place finish.

On the boys side, Blake Dapkus had an eighth place finish in 110-meter hurdles.

By Briley Eilers