The Southern Boone Eagles boys basketball team hosted camps earlier in June for age group players. Coaches Andy Jahnsen, Pat Lacy and Mike Wainscott, along with Eagles high school players, worked with the younger players on individual skills, defense and teamwork. Eagles players were awarded team shirts and outstanding performers won a spot on the Eagles bench next season as ball boys.

The Eagles high school teams went to Missouri State for team camp recently and played varsity and junior varsity squads from around the state. Coach Jahnsen said his players were working hard and improving rapidly – as athletes as well as basketball players.

“The guys are working very hard for all their sports, coming into the weight room on a regular basis and working on their strength and conditioning,” Jahnsen said.