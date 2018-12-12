The SoBoCo Eagles dropped a pair of matches to open the season last Thursday in a quadrangle at Hallsville.

SoBoCo, featuring a young and inexperienced lineup, fell to last year’s Tri-County Conference champs Versailles by a 57-18 score and a tough Blair Oaks team by a 48-27 score.

“We have two guys injured and an open weight, so we were giving up 18 points in both matches,” said Eagles coach Trent Tracy.

Despite the team score, Tracy said he saw several strong efforts.

Sophomore Konnor Turner at 126-lbs. won a tough match over Versailles’ Payton LaFoy by a 2-0 score and then pinned his Blair Oaks opponent. Austin Skaggs at 152-lbs for the Eagles also won both of his matches with a 9-3 decision and a pin at 1:41 of the first period over Blair Oaks.

The Eagles also got single wins from Blake Schmidt, Ray Redmond, Tabor Mayes, Kade Scheer and Dawson Paul.

SoBoCo will open its home schedule on Thursday with matches against Father Tolton and MMA at the Middle School gymnasium. The Eagles will travel to Moberly this weekend for a dual meet tournament.