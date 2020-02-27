By Frank Finley

The Eagles came boys’ basketball team came into Centralia with the energy for a win on February 18, but an early deficit hamstrung their efforts. Centralia eventually pulled out a 51-45 win over the Eagles.

After falling behind 20-8 in the first quarter Southern Boone Head Coach Andy Jahnsen was able to coach the team back into the game with brisk passing and defensive pressure. The Eagles fought back to within two points, 43-41, in the fourth quarter.

Southern Boone suffered with shooting problems all night finishing only 2 for 18 from three-point land. Tyson Smith lead the team with 19 points.

As the fourth quarter ground to the final minutes and the Eagles still within striking distance, they were not able to keep up in the foul fest at the end.

“Centralia secured the game by hitting foul shots,” Coach Andy Jahnsen explained about the loss.