The SoBoCo Eagles had plenty of runners on base – and scored some runs – but it wasn’t enough as St. James outscored the Eagles in a wild 9-6 game in the semi-finals of the Class 4 district tournament at Sullivan.

The loss ends the Eagles season at 13-5. SoBoCo was 7-1 in the Tri-County Conference, good enough to share the conference title with Hallsville and Blair Oaks.

The Eagles started with a 4-0 lead, scoring first in the bottom of the first inning. Led by Nate Allen’s two-run double, the Eagles looked as though they would take advantage of everything St. James was willing to give them.

Sam Stichnote reached on an errror, Seth Mueller walked as did Colby Phillips. Allen’s big hit capped off the inning.

However, St. James had a big 5-run third inning to take the lead. They added to that lead by taking advantage of Eagles errors.

Allen pitched 5-and-one-third innings for SoBoCo, giving up nine runs on 12 hits. While St. James provided power at the plate, the Eagles did not help themselves, booting the ball for five errors.

The Eagles had their chances late in the game.

By Bruce Wallace