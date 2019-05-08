The Southern Boone girls soccer team is hot heading into their final week of the season.

A 9-1 win over Osage on Monday gave the Eagles their 20th win of the season and their ninth straight victory. The thrashing of the Indians is congruent with how the season has gone for SoBoCo, as seven players scored, including four freshman. And scoring got started quickly, as the first two goals came in the first two minutes of the game.

“We had a couple of good goals early, and we spread the ball around a bit. They pressed high on defense, and we had a couple of good individual efforts,” head coach Chris Miller said.

Senior Koyia Prince led the team with three goals and junior Lexi Ussrey tagged on one of her own. Trinity Schupp, who’s seen playing time at multiple positions this season, scored a goal. Freshmen Jersee Wren, Elli Helms, Grace Dunn and Makyleigh Hay each booted a score to round out the offensive performance.

By Briley Eilers