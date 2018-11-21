LEAD PHOTO: Southern Boone hosted Trinity Catholic in Friday’s playoff game, won by the Titans 27-17. The loss ended the Eagles season at 10-3.

The Southern Boone County girls’ and boys’ basketball teams defeated Harrisburg in their first games of the season.

Damon Wren secured his first win as the new head coach of the girls’ program in a 45-25 win. Shaky ball handling that led to 10 turnovers in the first half kept the game close at half time. After quieting their nerves at halftime, the offense went on a 9-1 run in the third quarter to widen their lead to 13. Led by strong guard play, SoBoCo closed out the fourth quarter allowing only six points. Carrie Ponder led the team with 13 points.

The boys team won decisively in a 64-23 stomping of Harrisburg. Using a full court press to dismantle the ball handlers for Harrisburg, the Eagles quickly ran to a 16-2 lead in the first quarter. After taking a 27-12 lead at the half, Brady Trammell, Sam Stichnote and Rece Gilmore led the team on a 21-7 run in the first five minutes of the third quarter. They didn’t take their foot off of the gas until a comfortable lead set in during the fourth quarter.

Head coach Andy Jahnsen said the shots didn’t fall for SoBoCo as easily as they will when later in the season. If Tuesday’s start for the team is any indication, fans can expect a fast paced, high scoring, exciting team to watch in the coming months.

Both teams start play in the conference tournament next week, which Southern Boone is hosting. The girls play at 6 p.m. Monday against Osage. The boys play at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday against Eldon.

By Briley Eilers