The Southern Boone Eagles soccer team is a juggernaut in state tournament play. They advance to semi-final play versus the Guadalupe Center Aztecs Friday. The game is to be played at the World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton at 4:30 p.m.

The Eagles won their sectional game against a very competitive Springfield Catholic squad Wednesday 3-2, a team that Sothern Boone had never beaten in three playoff attempts over the past eight years.

“Every season has defining moments when you make a play or you look back later and say, ‘what if?’ Tonight we made plays,” Eagles head coach Chris Miller said following the Springfield Catholic match.

Southern Boone trailed early in the match after a goal from Keanu Baggio of Springfield Catholic. The Eagles answered with a goal from Southern Boone junior Grant Hoehne on a header that just slipped into the net and the game was knotted 1-1 at the half.

The second half became a game of possession as both sides attempted to control the ball and get off good shots.

With the game clock winding down Springfield Catholic’s Baggio struck again getting his second goal of the match putting the Irish up 2-1 at the 68th minute.

By Frank Finley

Photo: Senior Tyler Delaney sprints past a Springfield Catholic defender in Southern Boone’s 3-2 victory Wednesday evening. The Eagles advanced to the quarterfinals on Saturday and beat Pleasant Hill 4-0. SoBoCo will play in the Final 4 on Friday against Guadalupe Centers Charter at 4:30 at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in the Class 2 state semifinals.