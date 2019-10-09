Seniors were honored Friday night at Eagles Stadium before their football game versus Osage High School. Athletes in the class of 2020 that participate in fall sports and other activities presented roses to their family and were introduced to the fans. The group includes football Seniors Tanner Goodrich, Virgil Miller, Tyson Smith, Tristan John, Braden Monnig, Reygan Whitt, Trevin Ullrich, Tyler Frese and Jaden Bass.

In spite of their 2-3 record the Osage Indians came to town with a strong running game designed to grind away time off the clock. Southern Boone would have troubles if Osage controlled the ball and wore down the Eagles defense.

SoBoCo grabbed control from the opening moments recovering a short opening kickoff. Taking advantage of good field position, they drove the ball quickly down the field with Tristan John scoring the first touchdown of the game.

On the ensuing kickoff the Eagles squib kicked a bouncing ball the Osage front line mishandled giving the possession back to SoBoCo. Within a few minutes the Eagles reached the end zone and pushed the lead to 14-0 after only three and a half minutes into the game and before Osage touched the ball on offense.

By Frank Finley