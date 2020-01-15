In Friday night’s basketball game against the Moberly Spartans, the Southern Boone boys captured the win with a final score of 66-55. Although this score is vastly different than their previous home game against Tolton, a lot of the same gameplay from the Eagles seemed to trickle into this match.

The boys started off the game aggressively and continued to put pressure on Moberly throughout the night, but the eerie similarities to the game against the Trailblazers showed up early in the game, specifically with SBC’s shooting ability. The Eagles handled the ball well—along with their passing for the most part—but every time the ball left their hands and flew through the air, it went anywhere besides in the net. Both teams started to play more scrappy towards the end of the 3rd quarter and picked up 8+ fouls each the second half alone. Despite the numerous hardships Southern Boone had to face, they still managed to push through and continued to rise above their competition, ultimately garnering them the win.

On the independent side of the game, Blake Dapkus emerged as the highest scorer for the Eagles, totaling at 20 points this game. Trenton Roney and Rece Gilmore gained 10 points each for the team, with Nik Post following closely behind with 9 points. Tyson Smith scored 7 points, Ethan Osborne had 5 points, Chase Schupp collected 3 points, and Gavin McDaniel earned 2 points.

By Savana Johnson

Photo: Eagles junior Nik Post goes for a layup around Spartan junior Toby Short at home.