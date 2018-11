SoBoCo’s Isaac Smith qualified for this weekend’s state cross country meet in Jefferson City. Smith placed 11th at 17:40 at Saturday’s district meet. Other Eagles runners competing at the district meet include: Cassey Poole 33rd 23:00; Isabella Finnegan 63rd 27:26; Josh Sampsell 42nd 19:05; Blake Schmidt 44th 19:09; Kade Scheer 82nd 21:31.