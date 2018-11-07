SoBoCo’s Isaac Smith was the lone Eagle at Saturday’s state cross country meet and he came through with one of his best efforts of the season.

“I was proud of the way Isaac competed,” said coach Crystal Branch. “He worked hard all year and he ran a good race.”

Smith finished in 57th place, more than 45 places better than last year in a time of 18.05.74 – more than 40 seconds faster than his time last year.

“Many of the times were slower than last year because of the wet conditions,” Branch said, “but Isaac ran hard. To get that much faster than last year under those conditions is just awesome.”

The race was in Jefferson City for the last time in a while. Next year it will be at Phillips Park in Columbia.