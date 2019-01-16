The Southern Boone County boys basketball teams suffered their first loss on the season against Centralia in the California Tournament.

Centralia, who received votes in the state rankings in the most recent polls, kept the Eagles hot scorers at bay and moved on to the championship game of the tournament on a 57-46 win.

SoBoCo met a hot shooting team that put them in a hole early. Centralia’s patience dismantled the Eagles’ defense. After a quick layup, the Panthers passed it around the outside before dropping it into the post for a second layup. They hit their next three shots and forced head coach Andy Jahnsen to call a timeout with his team down 10-1.

“They came out wanting to beat us,” Jahnsen said. “They had more energy from the start.”

After a couple of quick shots, Southern Boone was able to pull it within six, but that was as close as they were able to bring the score. Feeding off the early baskets, Centralia finished the first quarter up 20-11.

By Briley Eilers