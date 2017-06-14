The Show-Me STATE GAMES will include a variety of different events this weekend. Among these are lacrosse, high school basketball, softball and volleyball, adult soccer, pickleball and par-3 golf. In addition, the GAMES is adding a new event to this year’s lineup, MoNASP Archery, in partnership with the Missouri Department of Conservation.

The Missouri State Senior Games, open to athletes age 50 and older, will also take place starting Wednesday, June 14. Seniors from all over the state and beyond will gather in Columbia to compete in this Olympic-style sports festival with more than 20 sports including pickleball, track and field, shooting and tennis.

The other two weekends of the 2017 Show-Me STATE GAMES are scheduled for July 21-23 and 28-30. These three weekends together include more than 40 different events that are open to all ages and ability levels. Registration is still open for all July events and information can be found at www.smsg.org.

