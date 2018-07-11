Lead Photo: The final session of a Summer Soccer Academy the Ashland Optimist Club sponsored for Southern Boone youth soccer players included a large number of players. The academy took place two weeknights per week during the month of June. The academy was led by four Southern Boone High School Soccer players: Nolan Baker, Avery Pickett, Josh Pridemore, and Ashtin Standifer. More than 30 players in grades 3rd through 8th participated.

Lead Sports:

The Missouri Show-Me State Games will kick off next week with the annual opening ceremonies at Mizzou Arena on July 20 at 7 p.m.

The opening ceremonies will include the parade of athletes, the lighting of the cauldron and special guests from University of Missouri athletics.

Statewide competition will come to Columbia to participate in basketball, baseball, soccer, softball, volleyball and more.

The Show-Me State Games is a non-profit program of the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Health and is hosted by the University of Missouri. The mission of the Show-Me State Games to provide all Missourians the opportunity to participate in activities of health, fitness, family and fun.

The 2017 Show-Me State Games had more than 20,000 participants. In the original Show-Me State Games, there were about 600 participants.