Players from Southern Boone competed in last weekend’s Show-Me games. They won the gold medal in the 3×3 June Soccerfest held at Hickman High School. Also, they won their three pool games by a combined score of 54-11 and then won the championship game 10-4. Eagle participants from left are Nick Grabner, Rajesh Bennett, Rece Gilmore, Sam Bonderer. All four of them will be junior’s in the fall’s upcoming soccer season.