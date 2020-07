The 2020 Show-Me State Games has canceled its summer events to protect the health and safety of athletes, spectators, volunteers, officials and the community due to current COVID-19 concerns.

Twenty events had already been canceled due to health and safety guidelines and facility availability.

Additional factors that contributed to the cancelation include the withdrawal of athletes due to health concerns, the ability to monitor and enforce social distancing and/or mask usage, and the ability to recruit and train volunteers and sports commissioners.

Our mission is to promote health, fitness, family and fun. While we are disappointed that we won’t be able to host our sporting events, we believe we are upholding our mission by putting our participants and the community’s health first.

All athletes and teams who registered will receive a refund of their entry fees.

Currently, some Senior Games events and pickleball are scheduled for early October. We will evaluate as we get closer whether these events can be played.