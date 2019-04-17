Defeating three state-ranked teams in a week wasn’t enough for the Southern Boone County boys baseball team. They extended their winning streak to six games with run-rule wins over conference foe Eldon and Hannibal in Game 1 of a doubleheader this week.

The offensive production the Eagles had sparked in the previous week continued, as they put up 27 runs in three games. Head coach Brian Ash said the team has been buying into the aggressive hitting mindset, and simply being a little more aggressive has led to opportunities for his team to score early and often.

Take the fourth inning of Game 1 in the doubleheader against Hannibal, for example. Senior Brady Trammell started off the inning by wearing a pitch, advancing to first base to give the Eagles a runner on with no outs. Sam Stichnote followed Trammell, sending a linedrive screaming over the shortstops head and into left field. Trammell advanced to second, with Stichnote on first.

By Briley Eilers