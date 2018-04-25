Lead Photo: Members of the 1981 State Champions softball team listen as Dave Gill talks about winning the first championship

Seven individuals and three state championship teams were honored Saturday evening as the first class of inductees into the Southern Boone High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

A large crowd filled the gym and each honoree was presented with an ‘S’ letter in a frame with a ‘Hall of Fame’ designation on it.

As much as being honored, many of the inductees were thrilled to see old friends.

“I saw so many people I had not seen in more than 50 years,” Joyce Arnsmeyer Gillespie told the Journal. “It was a real thrill.”

Organizing committee member Bryce Arnold said he was thrilled with the crowd and how the evening came off as planned.

“We had a good group of athletes for the first class and we had a great crowd to support them – about 300 people in the gym.”

Arnold said the committee would begin to work for next year’s event. “We will definitely have another group for the Hall of Fame,” Arnold said.

Softball state championship teams from 1981 and 1986 – both coached by Dave Gill – and the state championship girls track team, coached by Rachelle LeCure were named in the inaugural class as were individual athletes Joyce Arnsmeyer, April Smith, Tillie Bill, Betty Craig, Melvin Lewis, Gerald Buescher and coach Dave Gill.

By Bruce Wallace