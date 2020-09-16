The Southern Boone Eagles volleyball started their season on 9/1 against a very strong Booneville team. New rule changes for volleyball this year include changing the format from best 2 out of 3 sets to the best 3 out of 5 sets for varsity, JV will continue the best 2 out of 3. The Eagles JV was able to win in a 3 set battle. The varsity came out fighting but fell to the Pirates in 3 sets. Next up for the Eagles was Senior night against Eugene. The Eagles have 7 seniors on the team. Returning varsity starters Celissa Kennedy, Trinity Schupp and Jo Scheer. Kayla Sage returns to the team in the setting position. Mia Crow, Sidney Sapp and Amber Wilde round out the senior group. The Eagles will also look to junior Ellie Helms to contribute from the right side. The Eagles fell to Eugene in the first set 18-25, but they fought back and won the next two in close battles 27-25 and 25-22. The Eagles didn’t stop there and finished off Eugene with a final set score of 25-14, ultimately winning the match.

The Eagles then travelled to California this past Saturday to compete in the “Fulton Tournament”. The Eagles faced California in the first match of pool play and fell to the Pintos in 2 sets. They then defeated Kirksville, Tipton and Bowling Green in both sets. Next up was a strong Eldon team. The Mustangs came out fighting and jumped to an early lead, although the Eagles fought back they were unable to recoup the deficit and fell 15-25. The next set was all Eagles and they jumped out on top and beat Eldon 25-21. Due to point differential the Eagles moved on to the 3rd place game where they defeated Kirksville in 2 sets 25-22 and 25-21.