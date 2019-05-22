The Southern Boone County girls soccer team played so hard in their sectional matchup against St. Charles West Saturday, they ran through right out of their shoes.

Senior midfielder Sarah Johnson moved toward the sideline not long before halftime of the Class 2 sectional game. She was visibly limping, but not because she was hurt.

She had blown the sole out of her shoe.

“This group, heart wise. It takes a lot to impress me, as far as that goes… A lot of teams, they win the district and go into sectionals and think ‘Eh, summer’s on the way.’ Not this group. They wanted to come out,” Miller said of the effort his team showed Saturday.

Early, however, the effort wasn’t amounting to much. The frustration was evident on Johnson’s face as she picked up the missing lining of her shoe and made her way to the sideline to get a new pair of cleats. The Eagles were trailing 1-0 to the Warriors, and hadn’t been able to really get a good shot off at the goal. St. Charles West had controlled much of the time of possession, and it felt like it was all Southern Boone could do to stay in the game.

By Briley Eilers