Four goals in the first 12 minutes of the second half stunned visiting Winfield and lifted the SoBoCo Eagles girls soccer team to a 6-2 win on Thursday night.

Kate Ponder and Faryn Griffin led the charge, however, it was more like a tornado of white jerseys who created open shots, crosses in front of the goal and one opportunity after another. Winfield’s goal keeper, who made several outstanding plays to keep SoBoCo from scoring twice as many goals, found herself running from one post to the other as the Eagles moved the ball back and forth in front of the goal.

“That is how we have to score on a quality goal keeper,” said Eagles coach Chris Miller afterwards. “It was good to see everyone doing things we have been working on in practice.”

The Eagles fell behind early, but a score by Koyia Prince later in the half knotted the score at 1-1 at halftime. “That was a big score for us,” Miller said of the evenly-played first 40-minutes. “It was an outstanding goal as Koyia lifted it over their goalie as she came out to block the shot. That showed some patience and maturity on Koyia’s part.”

Ponder and Griffin didn’t use a lot of finesse in the second half. They simply muscled their way past the Winfield defense and went after numerous loose balls in the Winfield box. Ponder pushed the ball over the goal line in scrum for the first goal and simply tapped a loose volley for the next goal. Griffin then blasted an 18-yard shot into the net on a direct kick. Eagles goalie Katy Andrews got in on the offensive action for the Eagles sixth goal on a penalty kick.