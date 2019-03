The eighth grade Supreme girls basketball team won second placerecently at the Chillicothe basketball tournament. Players include, front row from left: Addie Shultz, MaJayla Garrett-Dudley (Ashland), Julia Richardson (Ashland), Anna Christ, Jocelynn Norman; Back row: Addie Lange (Ashland), Kaelyn Johnson, Ellie Berendzen, Annie Robinson, Jozelynn Bostick and Coach Rashekii Howard.