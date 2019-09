The Southern Boone Eagles kicked off the 2019-20 season in Mexico with a 20-0 win over the Bulldogs.

Above, junior Blake Dapkus evades the opposition.

The Eagles will play next Friday at home against the Fulton Hornets.

In other Eagles sports news, the boys soccer team beat Capital City H.S. in Jefferson City in its first ever home game by 8-1 on Saturday.