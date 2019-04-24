The new baseball and softball field at Southern Boone High School officially opened back in September, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to kick off the 2018 softball season.

But you could say it wasn’t truly commemorated until senior Parker Boyce hit the first Eagles home run at the new ball field.

Boyce’s two-run shot landed over the left-center field fence in the second inning, an exclamation point in the 11-1, rule-run Southern Boone win over Osage on Monday night.

“I don’t think he was trying to hit a home run. He just got a good swing on it, and it went,” head coach Brian Ash said.

The Eagles’ batters frustrated the Indians’ pitcher from the beginning, tacking on multiple runs early. Boyce singled in the first, bringing in lead-off hitter Carter Karotka, who had drawn a walk in SoBoCo’s first hitting attempt of the game.

That run was followed by four more, while Southern Boone had two outs. Sophomore Ethan Osborne smacked a hit to the third baseman, but an error on Osage’s part allowed two runs to score. Pitcher Chase Schupp helped his own case by driving a single to center field, and Ash’s aggressive base running brought Osborne in from second base. Senior Nate Allen capped off the five-run inning by doubling to left field, scoring Schupp.

~ There’s more to the story in today’s Journal ~

By Briley Eilers