The Southern Boone County wrestling team won All State honors again at the MSHSAA State Tournament this past weekend.

Senior Blake Schmidt placed sixth at 138-lbs., making him a 3-time All State wrestler – twice for the Eagles and his freshman year at Father Tolton.

Schmidt won his first-round matchup by a fall on Thursday morning. He moved on to the quarterfinals, where he defeated Lavery Jones of Chillicothe by an 8-4 decision. The win placed him in the semifinals, guaranteeing him a spot on the podium.

His next matchup was a loss by fall to Gavin Gross, who would move on to be the state champion in the 138-pound weight class. The loss moved Schmidt to the fifth-place match, where he ultimately fell in a 3-1 decision.

Kade Scheer lost by fall in the first round of the 113-pound weight class, placing him in the wrestling backs bracket. He won his wrestle back by a 12-2 major decision, moving him one step closer to a chance at third place. Scheer ultimately fell in the second round of wrestle backs on a 7-4 decision.

Austin Skaggs fell in the first round of the 145-pound weight class and couldn’t win his wrestle back to continue in tournament play.