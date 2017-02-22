SoBoCo wrestler Blake Schmidt congratulated his opponent then ran off the mat, covering his face with his headgear into the tunnel underneath Mizzou Arena.

That was not an uncommon response on Saturday for many wrestlers, like Schmidt, only a sophomore, who lost both consolation matches.

However, Eagles coach Trent Tracy was pleased with Schmidt’s overall performance and noted that he would always own a big part of Southern Boone wrestling history.

Schmidt lost his first round match on Thursday to a Fulton wrestler who would eventually win third place in the tournament. Schmidt, competing at the 132-lbs. weight class, then won his wrestle-back match on Thursday and Friday, qualifying for the consolation semi-finals. While he lost both of those bouts on Saturday, Schmidt won the sixth place medal and is Southern Boone’s first state medalist in wrestling.

“Blake had a great season,” Tracy said. “It didn’t exactly end the way we wanted it to, but at the state tournament, everyone is good.”

~ Get more on this story in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace