The toughest part of the early wrestling season for Eagles freshman Kade Scheer was watching. Scheer, with a broken arm, sat quietly on the sidelines for the first two months.

But on Saturday, the SoBoCo 106-pounder went 3-0 in his first high school competition to win the Marshall Tournament.

The Eagles had four medal winners: Blake Schmidt won second place, Konnor Turner won four matches and grabbed the bronze medal in third place and Dom Lawrence fourth. Overall, SoBoCo finished sixth out of 18 teams.

“At the lunch break we were in second place – and that got us some notice,” said Eagles coach Trent Tracy.

By Bruce Wallace