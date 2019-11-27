Southern Boone softball pitcher Camryn Schaller will be trading the red and black of the Eagles for the red and white of Bradley University after she signed a letter of intent to attend the Peoria, Illinois, based school next fall.

With her parents, siblings, grandparents, friends, teammates, former and current coaches along with about 40 Southern Boone students, Schaller’s signing ceremony took place in the Southern Boone High School auditorium Tuesday afternoon.

Schaller’s mother, Kari Schaller, says Camryn has been looking forward to signing day for a while.

“This has been her dream school. She’s wanted to go there since she was in 8th grade,” she shared.

~ Read more in today’s Journal ~

By Frank Finley