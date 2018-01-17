Southern Boone Eagles freshman Kayla Sage has been invited to represent Missouri on a 2018 volleyball team.

The team will be playing multiple games during a youth sports exchange in Australia.

Sage will depart for Queensland, Australia on July 16 and compete for individual honors and team championship titles, according to a press release from Down Under Sports.

Sage was the starting setter for the Eagles this past fall and led the team in assists and was a top passer and server for the Eagles.

Each participant must provide fund raising for the 10-day Australian tournament and Sage will be working to raise funds to pay for her travel.

By Bruce Wallace